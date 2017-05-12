PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
June 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: