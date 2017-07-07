SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazilian renewable power
company Omega Geração SA and shareholders aim to fetch as much
as 1.4 billion reais ($425 million) in an initial public
offering slated to price later this month.
In a Friday securities filing, Omega said it will sell as
many as 30.992 million new shares, while current shareholders
will offer up to 16.067 million existing shares at a suggested
price tag between 17 reais and 22 reais. The IPO, scheduled to
price on July 27, includes additional and supplementary
allotments that could increase the offering by 20 percent and 15
percent, respectively.
($1 = 3.2898 reais)
