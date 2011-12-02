(Recasts with Omega statement)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON Dec 2 Insurer Omega
insisted rival Haverford go ahead with a 50 million pound ($78.4
million) deal to buy 25 percent of its shares after its suitor
said the agreement was no longer valid and it wanted a cheaper
price.
Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd "sees no reason why the offer
would not proceed," it said in a statement on Friday.
Haverford, led by insurance tycoon Mark Byrne, had earlier
said it hoped to pay just 74 pence per share for the Omega
stake, less than the 83p demanded by shareholders last month in
a so-called Dutch auction.
It said its original offer had lapsed because legal
conditions, including regulatory approval from Lloyd's of London
and the U.S. state of Delaware, had not been met by the
closing date of Nov. 30, and raised concerns about a "very
significant and unexpected deterioration" in Omega's financial
position.
Omega revealed on Nov. 18 that it had incurred another $9
million of catastrophe-related claims in the three months to
Sept. 30, and that its previous estimate of disaster losses in
the first half had risen by $6 million.
Omega shares were down 3.9 percent at 61.8 pence by 1530
GMT, lagging a 3.1 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600
insurance share index.
"It's quite disappointing for shareholders," said Sarah
Lewandowski, an analyst at brokerage Peel Hunt.
"The general performance of Omega has continued to
deteriorate -- (net tangible assets) will have dropped and
Haverford are trying to get that reflected in their bid price."
Under the original offer, Haverford had asked Omega
investors to submit shares for sale at the lowest price they
could accept within a range of 70 pence and 83 pence.
The Dutch auction drew offers to sell 162.2 million shares,
more than double the 60.2 million shares required, at the
maximum price of 83 pence, Haverford said on Friday.
Omega, one of the smallest listed insurers operating in the
Lloyd's of London market, has been seen as a takeover target
since last year.
Haverford, which aims to install Byrne as Omega's executive
chairman if its offer succeeds, faced competition from insurers
Canopius and Barbican, while Novae held fruitless
takeover talks with Omega in June.
Lloyd's of London insurers are seen as ripe for
consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have
weighed on their shares, while their small size makes them
vulnerable as stricter capital requirements come into force.
Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from Hanover
Insurance, while Brit Insurance succumbed last year to a
bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.
($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)