* Omega hopes to conclude talks with interested parties shortly

* Barbican, Canopius have expressed interest in Omega

* U.S. businessman Jack Byrne also interested -sources

* Omega H1 pretax loss $49 million (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Aug 31 British insurer Omega said it remained in talks over a possible takeover of the company and aimed to conclude discussions with interested parties shortly.

"Omega has received a number of approaches that may lead to an offer being made for the company, and the directors will continue to review these approaches in the context of the best interests of the business and all stakeholders," Omega, which has a market capitalisation of roughly 150 million pounds ($244 million), said in a statement.

In June, privately-owned insurer Barbican said it had made an approach to Omega over a possible merger. Rival Canopius had also entered into the bidding fray earlier this year, while sources close to the process said insurance magnate Jack Byrne was also interested in Omega.

Omega operates in the Lloyd's of London insurance market. The sector has undergone consolidation over the course of this year as mounting losses from a wave of natural disasters weighed on the companies, forcing them to seek ways to cut costs and help them compete with bigger and stronger rivals.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound offer from U.S. rival Hanover Insurance in April, while Brit Insurance agreed last year to be bought by private equity firms Apollo and CVC.

Shares in Omega, which reported a first-half pretax loss of $49 million, closed at 61 pence on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes)