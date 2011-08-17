BRUSSELS Aug 17 Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma is in the final stages of its plan to delist, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Wednesday.

"Only one or two banks, with which Omega Pharma has loans, have to give their definitive approval," the paper said.

Omega said in July it could delist, and its working assumption was a bid price of 37 euros per share although no definitive decision had been made.

Omega said on Wednesday the report was premature and it would issue a news release when a decision was made. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)