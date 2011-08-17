BRIEF-DNA Link signs contract worth 2.45 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.45 billion won contract with Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build 2017 Korean genome information system
BRUSSELS Aug 17 Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma is in the final stages of its plan to delist, Belgian newspaper De Tijd reported on Wednesday.
"Only one or two banks, with which Omega Pharma has loans, have to give their definitive approval," the paper said.
Omega said in July it could delist, and its working assumption was a bid price of 37 euros per share although no definitive decision had been made.
Omega said on Wednesday the report was premature and it would issue a news release when a decision was made. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Says it signed a 2.45 billion won contract with Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to build 2017 Korean genome information system
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 9, with a result of 11 million shares repurchased for 44.22 billion yen
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 Staff at two Chinese hospitals have been punished after their failure to follow proper medical procedures caused 14 patients to be infected with HIV and hepatitis B, state media reported on Friday.