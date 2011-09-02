* Couckinvest bids 36 euros per share for Omega Pharma
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian health products
distributor Omega Pharma's major shareholder plans to
buy out the rest of the company, saying a delisted entity would
better be able to invest in brands and expansion.
Couckinvest NV, owned by Omega Pharma founder and chief
executive Marc Coucke, will bid 36 euros per share for the
shares in the company that it does not already own, valuing the
group at some 880 million euros ($1.26 billion).
It has a 30.01 percent stake in the company that sells
non-prescription products such as wart treatment or sun tan
lotion to pharmacists, with 5.06 percent in the hands of Capital
Research Group and 61.3 percent in free float.
Coucke said that Omega Pharma needed substantial investments
in brands and country structures to grow further and that these
could have a "strong impact" on short-term results.
"This strategy, which is to be executed in an uncertain
macroeconomic environment, implies more risks and uncertainties
than in the past. Couckinvest wishes to provide shareholders the
opportunity to exit the Omega Pharma share at a fair price," he
said.
The bid is below the 37 euros Omega Pharma referred to in
July as a "working hypothesis" for a potential delisting and is
5.5 percent above Thursday's close of 34.12 euros.
Belgian financial markets regulator FSMA suspended trading
in Omega Pharma's shares ahead on Friday, pending a news
release. It said trading should resume later on Friday.
Omega sells prescription-free medicines and healthcare
products, over-the-counter (OTC) items and competes with the OTC
arms of pharma giants such as Johnson & Johnson and
Bayer and of consumer product groups from Procter &
Gamble to Reckitt Benckiser .
Omega, the only sizeable stand-alone OTC company, ranks just
outside the top 10 in that market with sales last year of 857
million euros.
Couckinvest will finance the bid with a bank loan and a
capital injection from private equity group Waterland and a
small number of co-investors.
The takeover is contingent on receiving acceptances
representing at least 90 percent of the company. The deal is
expected to close early in 2012.
KBC Securities is advising the company's directors. BNP
Paribas Fortis and ING are advisors for Couckinvest.
($1=.6969 Euro)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Jon Loades-Carter)