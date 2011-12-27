BRUSSELS Dec 27 Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma said on Tuesday that its founder and chief executive now owned 91.32 percent of the company, meaning that his takeover bid had become final.

The company, which sells non-prescription products to pharmacists, said the bid would reopen until January 6 at the same offer price of 36 euros per share.

Omega Pharma announced the bid from Chief Executive Marc Coucke in September. He has said that a delisted entity would be better able to invest in brands and expansion.

Omega sell prescription-free medicines and healthcare products, over-the-counter (OTC) items such as wart treatments, mosquito repellant, vitamins, pregnancy tests and sun tan lotions.

It competes with the OTC arms of pharma giants such as Johnson & Johnson and Bayer and of consumer product groups from Procter & Gamble to Reckitt Benckiser . (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)