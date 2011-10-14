LONDON Oct 14 Insurer Canopius has completed due diligence on bid target Omega and has submitted an offer to the company's board, a source familiar with the situation said.

Canopius is waiting for Omega's reaction, and a response could come as soon as next week, the source added.

Canopius and Omega both declined to comment.

Omega shares, which had been trading 2.95 percent lower ahead of the news, turned positive to stand 2.6 percent up at 1214 GMT.

Privately-owned Canopius last month approached Omega with an indicative all-cash offer of 83 pence per share, valuing the company at about 202 million pounds ($318 million).

Investors have been waiting to hear from the company for the last two weeks after it said last month that it expected to complete due diligence by Sept. 30.

Canopius faces competition from Haverford, the investment vehicle of insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne, and from Lloyd's of London rival Barbican Insurance.

Haverford, which wants to take a 25 percent stake in Omega at a maximum of 83 pence per share, said earlier on Friday that its bid had received approval from the Financial Services Authority. ($1 = 0.636 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Paul Hoskins)