UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 Dietary supplements maker Omega Protein Corp's shareholders elected two nominees of activist investor Wynnefield Capital to the company's board, ending a months-long proxy battle.
Wynnefield and its affiliates, which together own 7.9 percent stake in Omega, have been asking the company to explore strategic alternatives, including selling itself or its assets.
This month, shareholder advisory service Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Omega's shareholders vote for the New York-based hedge fund's nominees, Michael Christodolou and David Clarke.
Christodolou received 80.7 percent of the votes cast, while Clarke received 80.1 percent, Wynnefield said in a statement. Omega, which has a market value of $422 million, saw shares close at $19, up 1.8 percent, on Tuesday.
Wynnefield, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Omega's board to work with Christodolou and Clarke to "critically evaluate the company's strategy and capital allocation, and to improve corporate governance practices."
Christodolou will replace Director Gary Ermers on the board, the hedge fund said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.