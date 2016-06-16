June 16 A shareholder advisory service has
recommended that Omega Protein Corp. stock holders vote
for two directors brought forward by an activist investor to
serve on the company's board.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) threw its support
behind Michael Christodolou and David Clarke, two board
candidates that Wynnefield Capital has nominated in its proxy
fight against the nutritional product company.
ISS found Wynnefield's nominees are more likely to deliver
changes needed at the company than the targeted incumbent board
members, the New York hedge fund said in a press release.
Wynnefield owns 7.9 percent of Omega shares, a stake worth
around $30 million according to the firm's last quarterly
filing.
According to Wynnefield's statement, ISS said Omega's main
problem is the company's struggle with its strategic
alternatives and the impact these investments have on the
company's stock returns and profitability.
