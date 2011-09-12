* Buyer is Flagstone founder Mark Byrne via Haverford firm

LONDON, Sept 12 Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in itself to Haverford (Bermuda) Ltd, an insurance firm owned by Mark Byrne, the founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re and son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne.

Haverford will buy up to 60 million shares in the Lloyds of London insurer in a tender capped at 83 pence per share, a premium of 26 percent to Omega's closing price of 66 pence on Friday, Omega said in a statement on Monday.

That would value the stake at around 50 million pounds ($79 million).

Mark Byrne will become executive chairman of Omega while his father Jack will join the board as a non-executive.

The insurance sector has experienced a wave of consolidation this year as mounting losses from a string of natural disasters have weighed on companies, with Omega announcing losses of $49 million in the first-half .

"While the company has experienced a challenging couple of years, the future for its core business looks bright," said Mark Byrne on Monday.

Byrne's strategy would be to simply the business, rebrand it and return the underwriting operations to overall profitability, the company added.

Bermuda-domiciled Omega has been in offer talks for some months, with privately-owned Barbican and Canopius both previously throwing their hats in the ring.

The company said that the agreed part-sale would enable its shareholders to receive a cash premium, while remaining invested in the business.

Shares in Omega rose 6.1 percent in early afternoon trade, but the stock remained below the maximum 83 pence tender offer from Haverford.

Brokerage Peel Hunt said this reflected ongoing difficulties at the Omega business.

"Sadly with Haverford Bermunda Ltd only seeking a 25 percent stake, external investors will be unable to achieve a full exit and will be left with a residual investment in a business that still faces significant hurdles and where the liquidity position will be worsened further," Peel Hunt analysts wrote in a research note.

"There is no easy solution for investors with the liquidity being such that selling in the market is not a realistic prospect and that is reflected in the share price which remains at 69 pence despite the partial offer," they added. ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)