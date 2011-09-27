(Adds Haverford offer, Mark Byrne comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Sept 27 A three-way takeover battle for Lloyd's of London insurer Omega intensified on Tuesday after one suitor made a formal offer for the group and another said it would soon follow suit.

Haverford, the vehicle of insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne, said it had posted official documents to Omega shareholders outlining its plan to take a 25 percent stake in the company at up to 83 pence per share.

Haverford's announcement came less than three hours after rival bidder Canopius, which wants to buy all of Omega also at 83 pence per share, said it expected to finish due diligence on Friday and would issue a formal offer shortly afterwards.

Privately-owned Canopius said that would enable Omega shareholders to vote on its plan in mid-November, adding that it was "encouraged by the feedback" from the company's investor base.

But Haverford's Byrne said half of Omega's shareholders are unwilling to sell at 83 pence, making it unlikely that Canopius will get the 75 percent approval it needs.

"The bar is much lower for me being able to execute my deal," he told Reuters.

"I think the execution risk with Canopius is can he get a 75 pct shareholder vote when there's 50 percent of shareholders who don't want to sell?"

Omega, seen as a takeover target since a series of management changes last year, has also been approached by Barbican, which aims to sell itself to Omega in an all-share deal after which current Omega investors would be offered an exit at 84 pence in cash.

"We would think from a shareholder point of view that the Canopius offer is more attractive because it's for 100 percent (of the company)" said Sarah Lewandowski, an analyst at stockbroker Peel Hunt.

Shares in Omega were 1.2 percent higher at 75.75 pence by 1520 GMT, valuing the company at about 182 million pounds ($286 million).

Lloyd's of London insurers are seen as ripe for consolidation because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, opening up potentially attractive takeover opportunities.

Chaucer accepted a 292 million-pound offer from US rival Hanover Insurance in April, while Brit Insurance succumbed last year to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC. ($1 = 0.637 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Helen Massy-Beresford)