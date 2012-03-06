* FY pretax loss more than doubles to $94.7 mln
* No update on potential takeover interest
* Shares down 2.5 percent,
LONDON, March 6 Omega, the Lloyd's
of London insurer that rejected three takeover bids last year,
provided no details of further acquisition interest alongside
its 2011 results, stirring fears suitors might look elsewhere,
and sending its shares lower.
Omega, which last year rebuffed offers including
an 83 pence per share proposal from rival Canopius and in
January turned down an approach from Barbican, described the
failed takeover attempts as "unsatisfactory," but did not say
whether it had since come any closer to doing a deal.
"The risk remains that the longer this company is allowed to
limp on as an independent entity the less there is that will be
of value to a third party acquirer," analysts at stockbroker
Peel Hunt wrote in a note.
"Independent shareholders should take decisive action to
secure what little value is left."
Omega's thinly traded shares were 2.5 percent lower at 49
pence by 1130 GMT, underperforming the Stoxx 600 European
insurance index, which was 1.8 percent lower.
The stock has lost 50 percent of its value in the past year,
having peaked at about 172 pence in 2008.
Omega, one of the smallest listed insurers operating in the
Lloyd's market, also cancelled its dividend after its pretax
loss more than doubled last year to $94.7 million because of
surging catastrophe claims.
In 2011, insurers absorbed over $100 billion in claims from
natural disasters including Japan's Tohoku earthquake, making it
the industry's second-costliest year on record.
Smaller Lloyd's players are seen as ripe for consolidation
because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their
shares, with proposed tighter capital requirements for European
insurers adding further pressure.
Chaucer accepted a 292 million pound ($463.39 million) offer
from Hanover Insurance last year, while Brit Insurance succumbed
in 2010 to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC.
Omega also received approaches last year from Lloyd's rival
Novae, as well as Bermuda-based reinsurer Haverford,
which wanted to buy a 25 percent stake in the company at 74
pence per share.
Non-life insurers have mostly reported sharply lower profits
or outright losses for 2011, hit by a spate of catastrophes that
also included the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand and
heavy flooding in Thailand and Australia.
Amlin, the biggest listed insurer at Lloyd's, on
Monday said bumper catastrophe claims pushed it 194 million
pounds into the red last year.
The increase in claims has however helped boost insurance
prices after four years of declines as less well-funded insurers
retrench, easing competitive pressure and freeing those still in
the market to charge more.
Omega said prices were up by more than 5 percent on average
across 60 percent of its book of business.
($1=0.6301 British pounds)
