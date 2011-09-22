(Repeats to format text in first paragraph; Adds analyst
* Barbican proposes to be acquired by Omega in all share
deal
* Omega shareholders to have majority ownership of new
company
* Omega itself has been subject of bid proposals
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 22 Barbican Insurance launched an
offer for takeover target Omega Insurance , looking to
beat off rival approaches, as smaller insurers face pressure to
consolidate due to losses and mounting regulatory costs.
Privately-held Barbican said on Thursday that it was
proposing to be bought by Omega in an initial all-share
deal , with no acquisition premium to be paid out to
Barbican's shareholders.
The new company formed by this initial all-share deal would
then offer 84 pence in cash to existing Omega shareholders, who
represent some 25 percent of Omega's current investor base.
This 84 pence-per-share offer is slightly better than the
83p offers for Omega from privately held insurer Canopius Group
and Haverford Bermuda Ltd.
Omega shares edged up 1 percent to 74 pence in early morning
trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 180
million pounds ($281 million).
Omega has already agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in the
company to Haverford Bermuda Ltd, which is a company owned by
Mark Byrne, founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re .
However, analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said
Omega's management and shareholders should consider Barbican's
rival offer.
"The price and terms look to be a good mixture of the terms
offered by the current bids on the table from Haverford Group
and fellow private Lloyds syndicate Canopius and we would expect
give management and shareholders some food for thought,"
Espirito Santo analysts wrote in a research note.
The insurance sector has undergone consolidation this year
as mounting losses from a string of natural disasters have
weighed on companies, with Omega posting a loss of $49 million
in the first half.
Smaller companies such as Omega are also seen as
particularly vulnerable due to the introduction of tough new
capital requirements for European insurers in 2013.
Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer accepted a 292
million-pound offer from U.S. rival Hanover Insurance in
April, while Brit Insurance, sponsor of the England cricket
team, succumbed last year to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and
CVC.
($1 = 0.641 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)