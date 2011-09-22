(Repeats to format text in first paragraph; Adds analyst comment, further background)

* Barbican proposes to be acquired by Omega in all share deal

* Omega shareholders to have majority ownership of new company

* Omega itself has been subject of bid proposals

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 22 Barbican Insurance launched an offer for takeover target Omega Insurance , looking to beat off rival approaches, as smaller insurers face pressure to consolidate due to losses and mounting regulatory costs.

Privately-held Barbican said on Thursday that it was proposing to be bought by Omega in an initial all-share deal , with no acquisition premium to be paid out to Barbican's shareholders.

The new company formed by this initial all-share deal would then offer 84 pence in cash to existing Omega shareholders, who represent some 25 percent of Omega's current investor base.

This 84 pence-per-share offer is slightly better than the 83p offers for Omega from privately held insurer Canopius Group and Haverford Bermuda Ltd.

Omega shares edged up 1 percent to 74 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 180 million pounds ($281 million).

Omega has already agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in the company to Haverford Bermuda Ltd, which is a company owned by Mark Byrne, founder of Bermudan reinsurer Flagstone Re .

However, analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said Omega's management and shareholders should consider Barbican's rival offer.

"The price and terms look to be a good mixture of the terms offered by the current bids on the table from Haverford Group and fellow private Lloyds syndicate Canopius and we would expect give management and shareholders some food for thought," Espirito Santo analysts wrote in a research note.

The insurance sector has undergone consolidation this year as mounting losses from a string of natural disasters have weighed on companies, with Omega posting a loss of $49 million in the first half.

Smaller companies such as Omega are also seen as particularly vulnerable due to the introduction of tough new capital requirements for European insurers in 2013.

Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer accepted a 292 million-pound offer from U.S. rival Hanover Insurance in April, while Brit Insurance, sponsor of the England cricket team, succumbed last year to a bid from buyout firms Apollo and CVC. ($1 = 0.641 British Pounds) (Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)