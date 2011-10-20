(Adds detail)

LONDON, OCT 20 - Omega , the Lloyd's of London insurer at the centre of a three-way takeover battle, on Thursday said it would pursue an offer from insurance entrepreneur Mark Byrne after its top shareholder rejected two competing approaches.

Invesco, Omega's leading shareholder with a 29 percent stake, has backed the bid from Haverford, Byrne's investment vehicle, and Omega will now focus on completing the deal.

"The board believes that the Haverford offer is the only proposal capable of being concluded at this time," Omega said in a statement.

Byrne wants to take a 25 percent stake in Omega for a maximum of 83 pence per share, with the final price to be decided in a Dutch auction. Under the deal, Byrne will become Omega's executive chairman.

Omega has also been approached by Lloyd's of London rivals Canopius and Barbican Insurance.

Omega shares were down 1.4 percent at 69.9 pence by 1040 GMT. (Reporting by Myles Neligan)