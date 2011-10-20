(Adds detail)
LONDON, OCT 20 - Omega , the Lloyd's of
London insurer at the centre of a three-way takeover battle, on
Thursday said it would pursue an offer from insurance
entrepreneur Mark Byrne after its top shareholder rejected two
competing approaches.
Invesco, Omega's leading shareholder with a 29 percent
stake, has backed the bid from Haverford, Byrne's investment
vehicle, and Omega will now focus on completing the deal.
"The board believes that the Haverford offer is the only
proposal capable of being concluded at this time," Omega said in
a statement.
Byrne wants to take a 25 percent stake in Omega for a
maximum of 83 pence per share, with the final price to be
decided in a Dutch auction. Under the deal, Byrne will become
Omega's executive chairman.
Omega has also been approached by Lloyd's of London rivals
Canopius and Barbican Insurance.
Omega shares were down 1.4 percent at 69.9 pence by 1040
GMT.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)