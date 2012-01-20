* Says latest proposal is no improvement on earlier bid

* Barbican says any transaction would be merger of equals

* Shares up 8.3 pct (Recasts with Omega reaction)

LONDON, Jan 20 Omega Insurance Holdings Plc spurned a fresh acquisition approach from rival Barbican on Friday as takeover interest in the Lloyd's of London insurer revived following a series of failed bids last year.

Barbican's latest proposed all-share merger "offers no improvement" on an unsuccessful cash-and-shares bid approach it made last year, Omega said in a statement.

Omega, with a market value of about 131 million pounds ($203.4 million), is like other small insurers under pressure to consolidate amid increasingly competitive conditions and mounting regulatory capital requirements.

Barbican's move came after the failure of an initial approach it made for Omega last September and follows just a month after Bermudan reinsurer Haveford also ended talks over buying a stake.

Privately-held Barbican said it sent a letter which outlined an indicative merger proposal for Omega earlier this week. It said any transaction would be a merger of equals.

Barbican said any deal would take place via a share exchange, which would leave Omega shareholders owning the majority of shares in the new, combined company, with no acquisition premium paid to Barbican shareholders.

Omega shares closed 8.3 percent higher at 53.8 pence, still down 47 percent compared with a year ago. ($1=0.6464 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Stephen Mangan and Myles Neligan; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Holmes)