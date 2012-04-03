(Adds detail, shares)
LONDON, April 3 Lloyd's of London
insurer Omega said one of three would-be buyers it
turned away last year has come back with a reduced approach
valuing it at about 160 million pounds ($256.23 million).
Rival Lloyd's insurer Canopius is offering 65 pence per
share in cash, Omega said on Tuesday, below its initial proposed
offer of 83 pence per share last September.
"There can be no certainty that a formal offer from Canopius
will be forthcoming on these or other terms," Omega said.
Omega shares were up 0.4 percent at 62.6 pence by 0715 GMT.
The thinly traded stock has climbed 24 percent since mid-March
on renewed takeover speculation, but remains far below a 2008
peak of 172 pence.
Small Lloyd's of London players are seen as vulnerable to
takeovers because persistently weak insurance prices have
weighed on their shares, with proposed tighter capital
requirements for European insurers adding further pressure.
Omega last month said its pretax loss doubled to $95 million
last year because of a surge in catastrophe claims.
.
($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)
