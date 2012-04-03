(Adds detail, shares)

LONDON, April 3 Lloyd's of London insurer Omega said one of three would-be buyers it turned away last year has come back with a reduced approach valuing it at about 160 million pounds ($256.23 million).

Rival Lloyd's insurer Canopius is offering 65 pence per share in cash, Omega said on Tuesday, below its initial proposed offer of 83 pence per share last September.

"There can be no certainty that a formal offer from Canopius will be forthcoming on these or other terms," Omega said.

Omega shares were up 0.4 percent at 62.6 pence by 0715 GMT. The thinly traded stock has climbed 24 percent since mid-March on renewed takeover speculation, but remains far below a 2008 peak of 172 pence.

Small Lloyd's of London players are seen as vulnerable to takeovers because persistently weak insurance prices have weighed on their shares, with proposed tighter capital requirements for European insurers adding further pressure.

Omega last month said its pretax loss doubled to $95 million last year because of a surge in catastrophe claims. . ($1 = 0.6244 British pounds)