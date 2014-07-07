July 7 Omega Pharma NV, a Belgian
healthcare products distributor, is considering selling itself
nearly three years after it was taken private by its founder,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.
A sale of the Nazareth, Belgium-based company could earn its
owners more than $4 billion, the news agency quoted a person
familiar with the matter as saying. (bloom.bg/1qccu2V)
Omega Pharma could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The company, which sells prescription-free medicines,
healthcare products and over-the-counter (OTC) items such as
wart treatments and sun tan lotions, was working with investment
bank Morgan Stanley on the sale, and the process could
start as early as this month, sources told Bloomberg.
Founder and CEO Marc Coucke succeeded in taking the company
private in 2011 with his $1.1 billion takeover offer for the
maker of painkiller Solpadeine. (reut.rs/1r3x9Yx)
