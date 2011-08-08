Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Names Bret Scholtes new CEO
* Names Andrew Johannesen new CFO (Follows alerts)
Aug 8 Omega Protein Corp , a fish oil and meal products maker, said its Chief Executive Joseph Rosenberg will step down at year-end and Chief Financial Officer Bret Scholtes will succeed him.
Senior vice-president Andrew Johannesen will succeed Scholtes as CFO.
Rosenberg, who has been the CEO since 1997, will continue as executive chairman of the board.
Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $10.26 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.