TORONTO Dec 18 Canadian pension fund OMERS said
on Wednesday its chief investment officer, Michael Latimer, will
take over as chief executive of the global dealmaker when
Michael Nobrega retires at the end of March.
OMERS, which manages the pension plan for Ontario's
public-sector municipal workers and has become a major investor
around the world by virtue of its C$60 billion ($56 billion) in
net assets, said Latimer will become CEO on March 31.
Nobrega has been chief executive of OMERS (the Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement System) since 2007 and has
telegraphed his retirement since 2010, focusing on developing
internal talent to take over the reins.
OMERS, which competes with sovereign wealth funds as well as
other big pension funds for acquisitions and investment deals
globally, typically relies on partnerships to minimize
investment risk, a strategy that is expected to continue under
Latimer's leadership.
"Now that Michael has made his decision to retire, we
anticipate a smooth transition as a result of the strength,
experience and knowledge of OMERS gained by his successor,
Michael Latimer, over the past several years," Chairman Rick
Miller said in a statement.
Latimer has been chief investment officer since 2010. Before
that he was president and chief executive at Oxford Properties
Group, the real estate investment arm of OMERS.
Under Nobrega, OMERS has followed the recent path of
Canada's other major pension funds in diversifying out of stocks
and bonds into real estate, infrastructure and private equity
assets around the world. Nobrega has also built up internal
talent and opened offices in London and New York, and has cut
investment costs by bringing the proportion of assets managed
internally to almost 90 percent in 2012 from under 70 percent in
2007.