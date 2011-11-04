LONDON Nov 4 HSBC and Citi have
joined Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in underwriting a $260
million loan for the acquisition by Canadian pension fund
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) of
Scotland-based shipping services company V.Group, banking
sources said on Friday.
HSBC and Citi are acting as mandated lead arrangers (MLA)
and bookrunners on the deal alongside RBC, while CIBC
has also signed up as a MLA, the bankers said.
OMERS acquired V.Group in July from private equity firm
Exponent for $520 million backed by leveraged loans solely
underwritten at the time by RBC. [ID: nL6E7IS1H7]
The deal, which is set to launch for general syndication
this month, consists of a $78 million loan A paying 475 bps over
LIBOR; a $122 million term loan B paying 525 bps over LIBOR; a
$40 million revolving credit facility paying 475 bps over LIBOR
and a $20 million acquisition facility paying 475 bps over
LIBOR, banking sources added.
Total leverage on the deal is 4.3 times earnings before tax,
interest, depreciation, and amortisation.
Exponent agreed the sale to OMERS after talks with prior
front runner Charterhouse Capital Partners broke down in July,
after Charterhouse revised its offer and linked part of the
payment to the future performance of V.Ships.
Exponent, which bought V.Group with management in 2007
backed by $267 million of debt according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data, preferred an all-cash offer, sources close to the matter
said.
Under Exponent's ownership, V.Group has completed three
acquisitions including Norway-based engineering consultancy RC
Consulting in 2007, Dubai-based International Tanker Management
in 2009 and Singapore-based underwater engineering company
Maritime Underwater Maintenance and Services in 2010.
Formed in 1984, V.Group provides management and related
marine services to the global shipping industry.
The Glasgow-headquartered company supplies services to a
fleet of over 700 vessels and manages a crew roster of 24,000
staff.
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by David Holmes)