Mexico's peso undervalued, has room to appreciate-Carstens
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
TORONTO Feb 27 OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension plans, said on Friday its returns rose 10 percent in 2014, on the back of investments in public and private markets.
OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said net assets rose to C$72 billion at the end of 2014, from C$65.1 billion at the end of 2013.
"We continue to build a portfolio of high-quality public and private investments, diversified by asset class, sector and geography," said OMERS Chief Executive Michael Latimer, in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
April 5 The billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman has asked a federal judge for permission to immediately appeal a ruling that, if overturned, could spell the end of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him.
RABAT, April 5 After six months of post-election deadlock, Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday named a new cabinet led by the main Islamist party, which lost a key ministry after protracted negotiations with rivals in the ruling coalition.