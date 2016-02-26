TORONTO Feb 26 Canadian pension fund manager
OMERS said on Friday it generated a 6.7 percent return in 2015,
helped by a strong performance of private equity, infrastructure
and real estate investments.
OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System,
said net assets rose to more than C$77 billion ($56.92
billion)in 2015, up from C$72 billion in 2014.
Its public investments -- which encompass publicly listed
equities and interest-bearing investments -- posted returns of
less than 1 percent in 2015, while bets in private markets like
private equity, real estate and infrastructure returned some
14.5 percent.
While private market returns remained solid, financial
markets are being challenged by slower global growth, continued
low interest rates and increased volatility, the pension fund
manager said in a statement.
In 2015, OMERS received C$3.8 billion in contributions from
plan members and employers, and paid out C$3.4 billion in
benefits.
Founded back in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada's largest
defined benefit pension plans and one of the country's top
pension fund managers.
($1 = 1.3528 Canadian dollars)
