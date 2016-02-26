TORONTO Feb 26 Canadian pension fund manager OMERS said on Friday it generated a 6.7 percent return in 2015, helped by a strong performance of private equity, infrastructure and real estate investments.

OMERS, or the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, said net assets rose to more than C$77 billion ($56.92 billion)in 2015, up from C$72 billion in 2014.

Its public investments -- which encompass publicly listed equities and interest-bearing investments -- posted returns of less than 1 percent in 2015, while bets in private markets like private equity, real estate and infrastructure returned some 14.5 percent.

While private market returns remained solid, financial markets are being challenged by slower global growth, continued low interest rates and increased volatility, the pension fund manager said in a statement.

In 2015, OMERS received C$3.8 billion in contributions from plan members and employers, and paid out C$3.4 billion in benefits.

Founded back in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans and one of the country's top pension fund managers.

