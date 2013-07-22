CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Eastman reports Q4 earnings per share $0.79 (Jan 26)
(In Jan. 26 brief, corrects Q4 earnings per share in third bullet to $0.79 from $0.87) Eastman Chemical Co-
July 22 Omers Realty Corp on Monday sold C$300 million ($291 million) of Series 3 debentures in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.203 percent debt, due July 24, 2020, was priced at par to yield 115 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the placement.
Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.