Om Group Inc said it will exit its core advanced
materials business and sell its downstream part to a joint
venture led by Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc in a
deal valued up to $435 million.
The sale will include Om Group's cobalt refinery assets in
Kokkola, Finland.
"(The divestiture) is consistent with our strategy to move
up the value chain into technology-based businesses," Chief
Executive Joe Scaminace said.
The joint venture also includes Canada-based Lundin Mining
Corp and Congo's state-owned mining company Gecamines.
Freeport-McMoRan will own 56 percent and be the operator of
the joint venture. Lundin will hold 24 percent and Gecamines the
rest, Lundin said.
The sell-off will comprise an initial payment of $325
million, Om Group said. It will receive up to $110 million,
based on revenue targets, over the next three years.
The company, which also authorized a $50 million share
buyback, said it expects the sale to be completed before the end
of April 2013.
The advanced materials business brought in 42 percent of Om
Group's revenue in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.