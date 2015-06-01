DUBAI, June 1 Oman International Development and
Investment Company (Ominvest) and Oman National
Investment Corporation Holding on Monday said their
respective shareholders had approved the proposed merger of the
two companies.
Under the plan, ONIC Holding said its shareholders would
receive 1.052 Ominvest shares for every share they currently
held, according to a bourse filing.
Ominvest said in a separate statement its shareholders had
backed increasing its authorised capital to 90 million rials
($233.8 million) from 50 million rials, and its issued capital
to 55.28 million rials from 37.04 million rials, to help
facilitate the merger.
The new shares will be offered to ONIC Holding shareholders,
the statement added.
Ominvest said in July it had written to ONIC Holding about
forming a strategic arrangement between the two firms. On April
20, the boards of the two companies approved the proposed merger
between the pair and said it would put forward the subject to
shareholders.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)