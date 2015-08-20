DUBAI Aug 20 Oman's Ministry of Commerce and
Industry approved the proposed merger of Oman International
Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman
National Investment Corp Holding (ONIC), a bourse
statement said on Thursday.
As a result, ONIC shares will be suspended from trading on
the Muscat bourse. ONIC shareholders will be issued shares in
Ominvest "as per the agreed ration in due course", the statement
by ONIC said.
The firms had previously said ONIC shareholders would
receive 1.052 Ominvest shares for every share held.
