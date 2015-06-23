Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
MUSCAT, June 23 The central bank of Oman has approved the proposed merger of Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) and Oman National Investment Corporation Holding, a statement from the regulator said on Tuesday.
The assent was granted at a board of governors' meeting on Monday, the statement said without elaborating.
Shareholders and boards of both companies had already approved the merger, which will see ONIC Holding shareholders receive 1.052 Ominvest shares for every share held. (Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 22 If the U.S. healthcare legislation overhaul is not passed, or is postponed, it will put "a lot of doubt" on the "Trump trades," which include higher U.S. equities and bond yields, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Net proceeds are expected to be utilized for secured debt repayment and general corporate purposes. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for KIM follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio, its generally consist