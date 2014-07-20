DUBAI, July 20 Oman International Development
and Investment Co (Ominvest) said on Sunday it had
written to fellow investment firm Oman National Investment Corp
Holding to open talks on a possible merger.
"Ominvest would like to disclose that it has written to ONIC
Holding to explore a possibility to form a strategic arrangement
between the two organisations," Ominvest said in a bourse
filing.
Any potential tie-up between the pair would be subject to
both firms agreeing terms as well as receiving the approvals of
shareholders and regulators, the statement added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)