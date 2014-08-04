DUBAI Aug 4 Oman National Investment Corp
Holding said on Monday it would discuss a possible
merger with Oman International Development and Investment Co
(Ominvest) at its next board meeting.
Ominvest said last month it had written to ONIC Holding
about forming a strategic arrangement between the two firms,
with any tie-up subject to approvals of shareholders and
regulators.
In a short bourse filing on Monday, ONIC Holding said it had
received the merger letter and this would be discussed at its
next board meeting, after which it would make a further
disclosure on the matter.
No date for the board meeting was given in the statement.
