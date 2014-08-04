DUBAI Aug 4 Oman National Investment Corp Holding said on Monday it would discuss a possible merger with Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) at its next board meeting.

Ominvest said last month it had written to ONIC Holding about forming a strategic arrangement between the two firms, with any tie-up subject to approvals of shareholders and regulators.

In a short bourse filing on Monday, ONIC Holding said it had received the merger letter and this would be discussed at its next board meeting, after which it would make a further disclosure on the matter.

No date for the board meeting was given in the statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)