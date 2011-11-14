PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane said nine-month pretax profit rose 17 percent to 201 million rupees ($6.9 million) on the back of higher production of refined sugar.

Omnicane said on Monday revenue rose 17 percent to 2.7 billion rupees, also helped by energy production activities.

"The sugar segment should maintain its good performance whilst the energy companies are on track to achieve the same level of profit as last year," the company said.

Earnings per share jumped 21 percent to 1.62 rupees.

Omnicane is eyeing expansion opportunities across the region and has acquired a 20 percent stake in a joint venture with Kenyan group Kwale International Sugar Company. ($1 = 29.050 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Dan Lalor)