Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
PORT LOUIS, March 30 Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane said on Friday its pretax profit rose 28.6 percent to 577 million rupees ($20 million) in 2011 boosted by the higher sale of refined sugar.
Omnicane said revenue increased to 3.9 billion rupees from 3.5 billion rupees a year earlier.
"Group operating profit rose 42 percent on the back of the sugar segment contribution of 202.5 million from a loss of 117.9 million in 2010. This result is due to the 42 percent increase in sale of refined sugar..." the company said in a statement.
Earnings per share jumped to 5.86 rupees from 3.71 rupees in 2010. The firm said the 2012 crop would be slightly lower than last year.
The group said it was taking over Alcodis Ltd, an ethanol production company, and that it was in advanced talks to develop a hydro-electrical project in Rwanda, as it eyes expansion opportunities across the region. ($1=28.950 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mike Nesbit)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)