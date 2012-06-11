* CEO John Figueroa resigns
* CFO John Workman to be interim CEO
June 11 Pharmacy operator Omnicare Inc
said Chief Executive John Figueroa resigned, and it named
finance chief John Workman as interim CEO.
The company also named Nitin Sahney, president of its
specialty care division, as chief operating officer.
The news comes a month after Omnicare agreed to pay $50
million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of
Justice concerning errors in the company's distribution of
controlled substances.
Omnicare said its 2012 outlook will remain unaffected.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)