Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Omnicare extends tender offer to Jan. 20
* Current offer ended on Dec. 2 (Follows alerts)
Dec 5 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc has extended its offer to acquire shares of smaller rival PharMerica Corp to Jan. 20, 2012.
PharMerica, which has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million offer since late August, has also adopted a poison pill to thwart the acquisition.
In October, Omnicare had extended its tender offer to shareholders of PharMerica by two months to Dec. 2.
While Omnicare shares closed at $33.14, PharMerica shares closed at $15.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."