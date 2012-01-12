Jan 12 The Obama administration is likely to block a proposed $15 a share buyout offer by U.S. pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc for smaller rival PharMerica Corp, New York Post reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the matter.

A decision from the Federal Trade Commission on the deal is expected by the end of next week, the paper said, citing the source.

The newspaper quoted the source as saying "the FTC is not offering Omnicare any remedies," which it said indicated it is not trying to find a way to approve the deal.

The offer, which was made public on Aug. 23 last year, has been rejected by PharMerica two times and has also prompted it to adopt a poison pill -- a stockholder rights plan aimed to prevent hostile takeovers.

Omnicare has extended the offer deadline two times till now, with the current deadline being Jan. 20. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)