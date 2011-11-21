BRIEF-Cigna comments on district court decision to enjoin the proposed transaction with Anthem
* Cigna comments on district court decision to enjoin the proposed transaction with Anthem
Nov 21 Omnicare Inc OCR.N said on Monday it supplied the U.S. Federal Trade Commission with information related to its tender offer for all shares of PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) for $15.00 each.
Omnicare said it has agreed to provide the FTC at least 14 days' notice before completing the PharMerica transaction and not to close the transaction prior to Dec. 19 without FTC consent. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Cigna comments on district court decision to enjoin the proposed transaction with Anthem
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
Feb 8 A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday ruled against health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, a deal that would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)