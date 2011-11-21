Nov 21 Omnicare Inc OCR.N said on Monday it supplied the U.S. Federal Trade Commission with information related to its tender offer for all shares of PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) for $15.00 each.

Omnicare said it has agreed to provide the FTC at least 14 days' notice before completing the PharMerica transaction and not to close the transaction prior to Dec. 19 without FTC consent. (Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)