(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Omnicare offered $15 a share for
PharMerica, not $18 a share)
* Q3 adj EPS from cont ops $0.54 vs est EPS $0.52
* Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP EPS from cont ops $2.09-$2.13 vs est
$2.11
* Sees FY 2011 rev $6-$6.10 bln vs est $6.15 bln
Oct 25 Omnicare Inc posted a
third-quarter profit that edged past analysts' estimates, as
generic drug utilization shot up, and the pharmacy services
provider raised its full-year outlook on income from continuing
operations.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Omnicare posted an income
from continuing operations of $61.1 million, or 33 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $23.7 million, or 8 cents a
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding special items, it earned 54 cents per share, above
the 52 cents a share expected by analysts, on average, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly net sales fell about 2 percent to $1.54 billion,
compared with analysts' estimates of $1.56 billion.
For the full-year, Omnicare, which provides skilled nursing
facilities in 47 states in the United States and Canada,
modified its income from continuing operations outlook range to
$2.09-$2.13 per share from $2.05-$2.15 per share earlier.
Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Omnicare have fallen more
than 7 percent since September, when its $716 million bid to
acquire smaller rival PharMerica Corp was rejected by
the latter citing it as too low.
Omnicare has, since then, gone hostile with the $15 a share
bid, and earlier this month extended the deadline for PharMerica
shareholders to tender their shares to Dec. 2.
Shares of the company closed at $27.03 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)