BRIEF-FNAC could become shareholder of music site Deezer as companies form partnership
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
May 8 The proposed $35 billion merger between Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, and French rival Publicis Groupe SA has been called off, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.
The boards of both companies met on Thursday to finalize the decision, the Times reported. (r.reuters.com/fur29v)
The two companies last July announced the merger that would overtake WPP Plc as the world's largest advertising company. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Music, books and electrical goods retailer FNAC and music streaming site Deezer announce strategic alliance
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings