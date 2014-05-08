May 8 The proposed $35 billion merger between Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, and French rival Publicis Groupe SA has been called off, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The boards of both companies met on Thursday to finalize the decision, the Times reported. (r.reuters.com/fur29v)

The two companies last July announced the merger that would overtake WPP Plc as the world's largest advertising company. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)