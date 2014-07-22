BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals announces pricing of senior notes offering
* First quantum minerals ltd. Announces pricing of senior notes offering
July 22 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by increased spending on advertising by clients in North America.
Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc and Kraft Foods Group Inc, said revenue rose to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.64 billion, a year earlier.
North America revenue rose 7.9 percent.
Net income available for common shareholders rose to $318.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter from $281.7 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Global indemnity limited announces pricing of $120 million subordinated note offering
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.