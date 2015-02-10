(Adds comments from CEO, CFO, analyst, details, share move)

By Lehar Maan and Arathy S Nair

Feb 10 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, warned that a strong dollar would hit revenue this year and issued a cautious forecast for organic growth.

Omnicom, home to advertising agencies BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide and TBWA\Worldwide, gets a little less than half of its revenue from outside the United States.

The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket of major currencies in 2014.

"The significant change ... resulted in a 3.1 percent reduction in our revenue in the fourth quarter and will impact our reported results in 2015," Chief Executive John Wren said on a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Philip Angelastro said if currency rates stayed around current levels, revenue would be impacted by about 5.5 percent in the current quarter and about 5 percent for the year.

A rising dollar could also hurt Omnicom's margins, Wedbush Securities Inc analysts James Dix said.

Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc, McDonald's Corp and Adidas AG, forecast organic revenue growth of about 3.5 percent for 2015, slowing from 5.7 percent last year.

Omnicom's shares were down about 1 percent at midday after falling as much as 4.4 percent.

The company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the holiday shopping quarter, mainly due to spending by makers of consumer products in the United States and Britain.

Organic revenue increased 5.9 percent from a year earlier. Total revenue increased 3.4 percent to $4.195 billion, as U.S. revenue jumped 8.8 percent to $2.24 billion.

Net income available for common shareholders rose to $323.9 million, or $1.30 per share, from $293.5 million, or $1.13 per share in the same quarter of 2013. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Omnicom and rival Publicis Groupe SA have been exploring acquisitions in digital and social media to help fend off growing competition from Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Google Inc.

Omnicom shares were down 1.3 percent at $74.82 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange.