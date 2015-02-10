(Adds comments from CEO, CFO, analyst, details, share move)
By Lehar Maan and Arathy S Nair
Feb 10 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
advertising company, warned that a strong dollar would hit
revenue this year and issued a cautious forecast for organic
growth.
Omnicom, home to advertising agencies BBDO Worldwide, DDB
Worldwide and TBWA\Worldwide, gets a little less than half of
its revenue from outside the United States.
The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket
of major currencies in 2014.
"The significant change ... resulted in a 3.1 percent
reduction in our revenue in the fourth quarter and will impact
our reported results in 2015," Chief Executive John Wren said on
a call with analysts on Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer Philip Angelastro said if currency
rates stayed around current levels, revenue would be impacted by
about 5.5 percent in the current quarter and about 5 percent for
the year.
A rising dollar could also hurt Omnicom's margins, Wedbush
Securities Inc analysts James Dix said.
Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc,
McDonald's Corp and Adidas AG, forecast
organic revenue growth of about 3.5 percent for 2015, slowing
from 5.7 percent last year.
Omnicom's shares were down about 1 percent at midday after
falling as much as 4.4 percent.
The company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit
for the holiday shopping quarter, mainly due to spending by
makers of consumer products in the United States and Britain.
Organic revenue increased 5.9 percent from a year earlier.
Total revenue increased 3.4 percent to $4.195 billion, as U.S.
revenue jumped 8.8 percent to $2.24 billion.
Net income available for common shareholders rose to $323.9
million, or $1.30 per share, from $293.5 million, or $1.13 per
share in the same quarter of 2013. Analysts on average had
expected earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.15
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Omnicom and rival Publicis Groupe SA have been
exploring acquisitions in digital and social media to help fend
off growing competition from Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc
and Google Inc.
Omnicom shares were down 1.3 percent at $74.82 at midday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Don Sebastian and Joyjeet Das)