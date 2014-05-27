BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
May 27 Omnicom Group Inc's media services division signed a deal worth $230 million with Twitter Inc that will integrate Omnicom's automated ad buying unit Accuen with Twitter's mobile ad exchange MoPub.
The two-year deal will lock in ad rates and inventory access for Omnicom agencies and will also give Omnicom a "first look" at new ad units and opportunities being developed by the microblogging site.
Wall Street Journal reported the deal first. (link.reuters.com/xyj69v)
"This is the first holding company agreement we've done on the mobile ad exchange side," Adam Bain, Twitter's president of global revenue, told the newspaper.
Twitter confirmed the deal but declined to comment further. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.