* Q4 EPS $0.96 vs est $0.95

* Q4 revenue $3.85 bln vs est $3.8 bln (Adds CEO, CFO comments from conference call; updates shares)

Feb 14 Omnicom Group Inc's fourth-quarter results marginally beat Wall Street estimates, and the U.S. advertising and marketing services company allayed fears of an impact from the slowdown in Europe.

Investors have been wary of the advertising and marketing sector in recent times for fear that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and persistent unemployment in the United States and elsewhere would hurt consumer spending.

"As the European downturn continues to unfold, its impact for now is limited to Europe. Despite these problems, we continue to see significant opportunities for growth," Chief Executive John Wren said on the call.

A 10 percent rise in revenue in the international segment helped the fourth-quarter results of Omnicom, whose U.S. peers include Interpublic Group, Lamar Advertising Co and Focus Media Holding Ltd.

"In Asia, we had very strong performances in Australia, India, Singapore and China, while Japan was flat and Korea was marginally negative," Randall Weisenburger, chief financial officer, said on an after-earnings call with analysts.

The finance chief said the company continued to have good results in Latin America, especially in Brazil and Chile.

Omnicom reported international segment revenue of $1.92 billion, while total revenue came in at $3.85 billion.

Net income for the company, whose clients include Anheuser-Busch InBev, McDonald's Corp and Pfizer Inc, rose to $271.9 million , or 96 cents a share, from $246.5 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents a share on revenue of $3.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New York-based Omnicom's shares were slightly down at $47.76 in morning trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 14 percent since the company reported third-quarter results in October. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)