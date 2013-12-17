BRUSSELS Dec 17 European Union antitrust
regulators are set to approve the $35.1 billion merger of U.S.
advertising agency Omnicom and French peer Publicis
without conditions, two people familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
The deal would create the world's biggest advertising agency
and help it to compete better with internet-based rivals.
Omnicom currently ranks as the world's second-largest
advertising agency, behind WPP. Publicis is in third
place.
"The European Commission will clear the merger
unconditionally," one of the people said.
The EU competition authority has set a Jan. 9 deadline for
its decision.