By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Dec 17 Omnicom and Publicis
will win unconditional European Union regulatory
approval for their $35.1 billion merger to create the world's
biggest advertising agency, two people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
U.S. company Omnicom currently ranks second, behind WPP
, while Publicis is in third place. The deal will allow
the combined company to better compete with online rivals in ad
placement such as Google and Facebook.
"The European Commission will clear the merger
unconditionally," one of the people said. The EU competition
authority has set a Jan. 9 deadline for its decision.
"We are currently investigating and it would be very
premature to speculate on the outcome of this investigation,"
said Antoine Colombani, Commission spokesman for competition
policy.
Analysts had expected the deal to draw tough antitrust
scrutiny because of the combined company's strong market share
and possible concerns from major clients.
The French-U.S. giant would bring the accounts of major
competitors in a number of industries such as Apple and
Samsung, or Coca-Cola and PepsiCo,
under one roof.
It will also group together Publicis agencies such as Saatchi
& Saatchi and Leo Burnett with Omnicom's BBDO Worldwide and DDB
Worldwide.
Regulators in the United States, South Korea, Canada, India,
Turkey and South Africa have already nodded the merger through.