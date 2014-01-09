UPDATE 2-Profits rise 6 pct at Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison, beats forecast
* Jan-Dec profit reached HK$33.01 billion vs HK$32 bln f'cast
BRUSSELS Jan 9 EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday they had cleared the $35 billion merger of U.S. advertising agency Omnicom and French peer Publicis without conditions.
The deal would create the world's biggest advertising agency able to compete better with online rivals such as Google and Facebook. Omnicom now ranks second behind leader WPP with Publicis in third place.
"The merged entity would be sufficiently constrained by several competitors, including large international advertising groups," the European Commission said in a statement. "Should the merged entity increase its prices or decrease the quality of its services, customers would have the ability to switch."
MUMBAI, March 22 Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday denied it was in talks for a potential sale, after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in discussions with domestic rivals for a potential sale.
