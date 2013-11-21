BARCELONA Nov 21 The $35.1 billion tie up of
advertising groups Omnicom and Publicis will
close, at the latest, by the first half of next year, the two
groups said on Thursday, pushing the date slightly further back
than expected.
Omnicom's Chief Executive John Wren and Publicis boss
Maurice Levy said they were still waiting on some regulatory
approvals including Russia and the European Union, meaning they
may just miss the original target of a first quarter close.
Approval in the United States has been secured.
"We'll close certainly in the first half and as early as we
can," Wren told the Morgan Stanley investor conference in
Barcelona.