* Third-qtr adjusted earnings $0.82/shr vs est $0.80
* Revenue $3.49 bln vs est $3.48 bln
* Omnicom shares rise 2 pct, Publicis up 3 pct
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 15 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest
U.S. advertising company, reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as ad spending strengthened in its home market,
reinforcing expectations of strong growth for the industry in
the second half.
Omnicom's shares rose 2.5 percent in New York on Tuesday,
while those of merger partner Publicis Groupe SA rose
3 percent in Paris ahead of its results on Wednesday.
Both Omnicom and Publicis get about half of their revenue
from the United States.
The $35.1 billion merger with France-based Publicis is on
track to close early next year, Chief Executive John Wren said
on a post-earnings conference call.
Omnicom, home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and Goodby,
Silverstein & Partners, said U.S. revenue rose 3.2 percent to
$1.82 billion in the third quarter.
Organic revenue grew 4.1 percent overall and 5 percent in
the United States.
"(Organic growth) is improving from the first half. I think
it's kind of set up to be a little bit stronger in the second
half," Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich told Reuters.
Revenue from the euro area declined by 1.6 percent
organically, led by Germany and France.
Excluding merger expenses, Omnicom earned 82 cents per
share, ahead of the 80 cents expected by analysts.
Revenue rose 2.5 percent to $3.49 billion.
Analysts had expected revenue of $3.48 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Omnicom is the first major advertising company to report
quarterly results.
APPROVAL PROCESS
The merger with Publicis, announced in July, has received
clearances in South Korea and South Africa and the approval
process was "well underway" in 44 countries, company executives
said on the call.
The company said there were no plans to merge the two
companies' individual agency brands.
Omnicom, whose clients include PepsiCo, Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp and AT&T, said reaction
from clients and employees to the merger had been "very
positive".
"I'd be much more surprised if (client losses) didn't happen
in this case," said Diedrich, who downgraded the company's stock
to "hold" from "buy" following the merger announcement in the
expectation there would be some client defections.