Feb 12 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company and home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide and DDB Worldwide, reported a 13 percent jump in quarterly profit on higher domestic revenue.

Net income rose to $307.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $271.9 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $3.94 billion. International revenue fell marginally.