LONDON, Sept 19 Omni Partners is preparing to
launch a hedge fund to be managed by former head of European
equity trading at Barclays Howard Spooner in December, as the
London-based firm looks to diversify its product offerings to
investors.
The equities hedge fund will bet on rising and falling share
prices of large-cap stocks in developed Europe, the firm said in
a statement on Friday, offering its fourth fund to investors.
The Omni European ELS under its chief investment officer
Spooner is joined by Hugh Selby-Smith, a former Goldman Sachs
and TT International executive as a portfolio manager.
The duo had been managing the strategy with internal capital
of $25 million since January, the firm said, adding that they
had generated 6 percent return so far this year.
European long/short equity hedge funds have struggled this
year, having returned 0.3 percent through August, according to
data from Eurekahedge, trailing a 4.4 percent rise in the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares during the period.
"There is still demand for European equity long/short funds
that can demonstrate that they follow a repeatable process, have
limited market correlation and deliver attractive risk adjusted
returns, despite the fact that others operating in the space
have not made money this year," Spooner said in an e-mail reply.
London-based Omni Partners manages about $830 million across
a macro hedge fund, a global equity event-driven fund and its
third strategy focused on the secured property lending market in
the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop, editing by
William Hardy)