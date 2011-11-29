(Adds conference call details, share move)
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.05-$0.17, rev $160-$180 mln
* Q2 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.32
* Q2 revenue $217.9 mln vs est $214.5 mln
* Shares down 12 pct aftermarket
Nov 29 OmniVision Technologies Inc
gave a third-quarter outlook below market estimates,
hurt by a cutback in orders for sensors used in smartphones,
sending its shares down 12 percent in extended trade.
"Late in our second quarter we encountered an unanticipated
cutback in orders from major customers for sensors that were
designed into consumer devices," Chief Executive Shaw Hong said
on a conference call with analysts.
OmniVision, which posted a better-than-expected
second-quarter results, earlier this month slashed its revenue
forecast for the quarter, sparking fears that it may have lost a
key contract from top customer Apple Inc.
OmniVision supplies back-lit image sensors that are used in
most Apple products, including the iPhone 4, and Motorola's
Droid series of handsets.
However, several companies, including Sony, have
launched similar sensors, and some technology blogs have
identified the Japanese company as a supplier for iPhone 4S --
the latest iPhone with an upgraded 8 megapixel camera.
OmniVision pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of
the chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, a
product segment that Sony entered about a year ago.
OmniVision, which also supplies for HTC Corp's
Evo, sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of 5-17 cents per
share on revenue of $160-180 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 26 cents
per share on revenue of $201.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company earned 48 cents per
share, excluding items, while analysts were expecting 32 cents.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $217.9 million.
The company said its notebook and webcam segment saw a
decline in demand due to a slowdown in the market and
supply-chain effects from the Thailand flooding.
Shares of OmniVision fell to $9.83 in after-hours trading
after closing at $11.19 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)